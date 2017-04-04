Beaufort event to give voice to survivors of child abuse, sexual assault

An annual event planned Friday in Beaufort will raise awareness of survivors of child abuse and sexual assault.
Hopeful Horizons will play host to “Take Back the Night” from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park pavillion. Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy, state Rep, Shannon Erickson, Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling and Councilwoman Nan Sutton are expected to speak.
The event is expected to include survivor stories, performances and poetry.
Hopeful Horizons will display flags representing the 1,495 survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault the organization assisted in 2016.
