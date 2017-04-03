25 teams compete in trivia night fundraiser

More than 250 people attended the second annual William Trask and Holly Konoza Trivia Night fundraiser on April 1 in support of Beaufort Young Life, an organization that serves hundreds of area teens, according to a news release.
Honoring Beaufortonians Holly Konoza and William Trask, founders of Beaufort Young Life in 2005, this year’s event was the most successful, raising funds through ticket sales, sponsorships and a silent auction. Trivia Night featured 25 themed teams.
“We are so thankful for everyone who sponsored, participated, donated to, and helped this event be a success. It is because of them that we are able to impact the lives of middle school students, high school students and teen moms in Beaufort,” area director Alex Holroyde said.
Young Life reaches teens in Beaufort every week through three missions: Wyldlife for middle school, Young Life for high school, and Young Lives for teen moms and their babies. If you are interested in learning more or want to become involved with Beaufort Young Life, contact area directors Alex and Ali Holroyde at 843-321-8441 or visit www.beaufort.younglife.org.
