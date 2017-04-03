Port of Port Royal bidding deadline comes and goes; winning bidder remains a mystery

After years of trying to sell the Port of Port Royal, the state may finally have a buyer.
But who that potential buyer may be remains a mystery.
The closed bidding process — overseen by the S.C. Department of Administration — began Jan. 1, and the deadline for would-be buyers to submit final bids was Friday. The winning bid was set to be awarded Monday.
But department spokeswoman Kelly Coakley said in an email Monday that the agency cannot release “information (on the winning bidder) until the sale of the property is finalized when the deed is executed.”
She cited a state statute regarding contract disclosures as reason for declining to release information on the bids.
A time-line for the bidding process lists Aug. 1 as the close date for the sale.
S.C. Sen. Tom Davis (R- Beaufort) said Monday he was surprised by the agency’s position.
“After over ten years of failed attempts to sell the Port Royal property, my constituents obviously have an interest in knowing the outcome of the recent sealed-bid auction,” he said. “... The expectation was that the results would be announced (Monday) – specifically, the name of the successful bidder, the amount of the successful bid, and the names of the other bidders and the amounts of their bids.”
Davis said when it comes to disclosing this type of information, “there should be a strong bias toward transparency, and I have shared that opinion with the director of the Department of Administration.”
The former state port property on Battery Creek has been targeted for redevelopment since closing in 2004. State lawmakers wrested control of the sale from the S.C. Ports Authority after multiple potential deals fell through.
A Department of Administration appraisal released last November valued the 317-acre property at $6.95 million — less than half its most recent minimum bid requirement.
The property must sell for 80 percent of its appraised value, according to state regulations.
