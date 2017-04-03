42 Beaufort County seniors honored at annual scholars banquet

The Beaufort County School District honored 42 of its top academic performers during its annual Senior Scholars Banquet last week.
To earn Senior Scholars distinction, a student must have maintained a 3.5 grade-point average, have earned the equivalent of a 3.5 GPA in every quarter of their high school careers and be ranked in the top 10 percent of this or her graduating class. The 42 seniors who met that criteria is the highest total since 2013, the district said.
“These students have worked incredibly hard,” said superintendent Jeff Moss. “They are excellent role models, their potential is off the charts and they are outstanding in every sense of the word.”
The banquet’s featured speaker was Jurnee Jones, May River High School student body president and its first Senior Scholar. She recently was awarded the Tartan Club Scholarship from the Heritage Classic Foundation and will attend Wofford College to double major in economics and government.
The banquet also honored:
▪ Battery Creek High School: Jonathan Buck, Ajhia Parker, Clinton Taylor, Jonathan Witt.
▪ Beaufort High School: Robin Bridgers, Sophia Bursch, Maxwell Crisologo, Ashton Giammona, Walter Gnann, Trevor Guynop, Isabella Kimbrell, Isabelle Lieblein, Haley Weber.
▪ Bluffton High School: Sam Aerni, Matthew Ball, Hannah Cherewko, Ariana Diaz, Shae Gantt, Meleena Lin, Virginia Scott, Dylan Yarborough.
▪ Hilton Head Island High School: Isabelle Boatright, Emily Bruce, Michael Caramello, Taylor Christie, Phillip Evans, Savannah Heitmann, Allison Hughes, Olivia Jackson, Holly Kerr, Vinit Krishna, Karah Kurtz, Juliette MacMurray, Gracie Pietz, Madeline Prince, James Roberts, Carolyn Rosenblum, Jorge Torres Villalva, Alice Ward.
▪ Whale Branch Early College High School: Thomas Felver, Briona Millidge.
