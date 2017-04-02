I scream, you scream, Lady’s Island gets new ice cream

With about a week and a half under its belt, Stellar Ice Cream on Lady’s Island is off to an “excellent” start.
Owner Stuart Trask said on Sunday afternoon that the new business, located at 136 Sea Island Parkway, has been “very busy” so far and he hasn’t started advertising yet. Trask, born and raised in Beaufort, worked in the ice cream business for years and learned the trade as a manager at Yoyo’s in Beaufort, he said.
“I just decided to do my own thing,” he said. It hadn’t been a lifelong dream for him, but it seemed like a great opportunity to bring something sweet to Lady’s Island.
The shop’s small batch ice cream is made on site, which offers a few distinct benefits for the store — and for ice cream lovers. Each batch is only about 6 or 7 gallons, “so you can get creative with it,” Trask said.
“It’s like an art, it’s really special,” he said. “We can constantly come up with new flavors.” With that, the flavors have the potential to change fairly often, gauged by what people are enjoying the most. Some of the most popular of the shop’s 32 current flavors have been Oreo Crunch, Sea Salt Caramel and the “Red Dot” or adult-only flavors, he said. The Red Dot flavors are currently White Russian, Rum Raisin and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Trask said his ice cream tastes a bit different from a large batch variety that you might by at the store or from a distributor, but he couldn’t quite put a finger on it: “You kind of just have to experience it.”
Anyone looking to experience it for themselves can find the store in the Island Square Shopping Center, just beside Grayco. For now, the store’s operating hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Trask said the hours might be adjusted in the future.
