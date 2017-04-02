Sheriff’s Office: Man’s 2013 killer unknown, despite ‘numerous witnesses’

A 40-year-old man was shot to death in Burton in 2013 but a suspect was never identified.
Darryl Green was killed around 5 p.m. on March 31, 2013 on Staffwood Lane in Burton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. An autopsy revealed that Green’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.
There were “numerous witnesses” to the man’s death, according to the release, but witnesses “refused to cooperate in identifying the suspect.” Green was living in Georgia at the time of his death, but was formerly a Beaufort County resident.
The Sheriff’s Office believes Green, who was known to be involved in dealing drugs, was “lured to the scene under the guise of a narcotics transaction,” according to the release.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can call Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402 or 843-816-8013 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
