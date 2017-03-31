Beaufort News

March 31, 2017 8:39 AM

Who makes the best shrimp and grits in the Lowcountry?

Local chefs will face off over a popular Lowcountry dish to benefit Bridges Preparatory School.

The fourth annual Bridges Prep Block Party Shrimp and Grits Cook-Off is April 8 in Port Royal. The event will run from noon until 5 p.m. on Paris Avenue.

Chefs will compete in the cook-off starting at 12:30 p.m., and the shrimp and grits will be served from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tickets or ballots for the cook-off will be available to purchase the day of for $20 each. The ballot allows each guest to sample participating chefs’ dishes and then vote for their top dish.

The event will also include other food vendors, beer and wine, raffles and a kids’ zone.

