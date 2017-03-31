Want to help clean up Port Royal? There is coffee cake involved

Volunteers are needed to pick up trash in Port Royal on Saturday morning.
The town will participate in a “Great American Cleanup” event from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Residents are asked to organize groups in each neighborhood to pick up trash for an hour.
The Village People with meet at their normal location in front of St. Mark's Center at 1110A Paris Avenue at 9 a.m. Some groups plan to meet at Paris Avenue to pick up supplies and go to various areas of the town.
Little Brown School will begin early by cleaning up the neighborhood around the 15th Street business at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Those who participate can meet at Pluff Mudd Coffee on Paris Avenue at 10 a.m. for coffee cake.
For information, email Kat Bray at katkatbray@gmail.com.
Comments