Deadly highs: Fentanyl-laced heroin deaths on the rise in Beaufort, Jasper counties

Following a spike in overdoses reported in the county caused by heroin-laced with Fentanyl, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and several county agencies are working on a plan to prevent future overdoses and raise awareness of the powerful synthetic opiate that has the ability to stop a heart and take a life.
“Just this past weekend, we had three possible overdose deaths (in the county),” Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said Thursday during a joint news conference with Sheriff P.J. Tanner. So far this year, overdoes have claimed seven lives.
Allen said the suspected overdose deaths happened both north and south of the Broad River.
According to Lt. Renita Berry, director of the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory, 2015 saw the lab investigate 16 cases that included heroin or heroin-laced with Fentanyl.
That number jumped to 71 in 2016, she said.
Twenty-four cases have already been investigated by the lab this year. she said.
Berry was joined by Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III, Jenna Moorehead, executive director of Coastal Empire Mental Health, Beaufort County Drug and Alcohol Director Bud Boyne, and Donna Ownby, director of Beaufort County EMS.
“An overdose today, because of the different compounds, and Fentanyl being one of them, almost have instant death,” Tanner said. “There’s ‘no overdose, pick them up, take them to the hospital and flush them out, so to speak, and they’ll go home in a couple of days.’ It’s almost now that an overdose now takes them to the coroner’s office.”
Allen said overdoses this year that resulted in fatalities happened to victims between the ages of 28 and 51.
“Most of them have been occurring in the southern part of the county, but we do have incidents in the northern part of the county,” Allen said.
Allen said the county’s first exposure to a synthetic opiate overdose occurred in 2015 — the first and only synthetic opiate overdose reported that year.
In 2016, the number of confirmed overdose deaths rose to seven with three of those deaths involving Fentanyl.
So far this year, Allen said seven overdose deaths have happened and four of them involved Fentanyl.
The county is on a state list to receive training through a $3.1 million federal grant called the Law Enforcement Officers Narcan Project, Berry said.
The project allows state law enforcement to administer Naloxone, otherwise known as Naracan to overdose victims should they arrive before an ambulance.
The prescription drug has the ability to stop an overdose. Beaufort County EMS currently carries the drug in ambulances and administers it as a precaution when a patient is suspected to be overdosing, Ownby said.
Tanner could not say when Beaufort County law enforcement will receive the training, but did suggest that officers from Jasper County are trained at the same time since opiate drug addiction is a problem in both counties.
Officers could carry Narcan kits and administer the drug through by means of a nasal pump, Ownby said.
The worst side effect after a Narcan dose is for a patient to be thrown into withdraw upon waking, she said.
Today’s drug users face a hidden danger.
“(Dealers) make this and they buy large quantities because it’s cheaper than heroin,” Ownby said of Fentanyl. “Sometimes when a person is buying a street drug they think it’s heroin, but they don’t even know what is in it.”
The panel also discussed placing drop boxes throughout the county to allow residents with unused prescription opiates to dispose of them.
Allen said that a number of break-ins in the county are driven by prescription drug theft.
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office collects unused drugs that are voluntarily surrendered in the spring and fall of each year. Drop boxes located throughout the county could make that service available year-round.
Tanner suggested that the boxes be located at the Sheriff’s Office’s buildings in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island.
The panel plans to meet again once Narcan training is available to law enforcement to discuss the drop boxes further.
In the meantime, the departments agreed that the main way to prevent future overdoses is through public education and for families of addicts to ask for help.
“We are looking at it only not from the coroner’s side of the house, but as a combined effort,” Allen said.
“We are trying to get the public to come forth and be truthful about what is being used out there on the street.”
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
