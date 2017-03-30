Lancaster man faces trial on Beaufort County sexual assault charges

The trial of a 32-year-old Lancaster, S.C. man, who faces sexual assault charges in Beaufort County man continues Thursday morning for what could be the final day.
Tyger Ingram is charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct by committing or attempting a lewd act with a minor under the age of 16, according to online court documents. The incidents allegedly took place in June of 2015.
Thursday’s proceedings are scheduled to being with the attorneys’ closing arguments at 9:30 a.m. in the Beaufort County Courthouse.
Ingram was released on a personal recognizance bond in the amount of $100,000 the day after his first arrest, according to online Beaufort County court documents. He received a direct indictment for the second charge, according to the Clerk of Court’s Office.
Ingram is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while in Beaufort County, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release. At the time, he was an assistant coach with the Columbus Parker Track Club in Lancaster, according to the release. His case will be heard in front of Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith.
This story will be updated.
