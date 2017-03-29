Can growing food bring a downtown Beaufort neighborhood together? An effort is underway

A community garden in downtown Beaufort will be revived Saturday in hopes of bringing a neighborhood together.
Beaufort realtor John Trask plans to turn vacant lots on Bladen Street between Duke and Prince streets into a series of raised beds. He hopes the garden will be a gathering spot for a changing neighborhood of longtime residents and newcomers buying, building or renovating houses nearby.
“It’s a great way for people to meet each other and have some commonality,” Trask said.
A work session is planned Saturday morning for anyone interested in a plot. Materials to build the beds and soil will be provided for 20 plots.
The beds will be free but donations will eventually be accepted. The up-front cost was about $75 for each bed.
Trask hopes to reach residents of downtown’s Northwest Quadrant neighborhood but said anyone can participate. That includes schools, civic groups and other organizations.
The lot is part of the MidTown Square project being developed as a mix of homes and commercial property by Trask and developer Steven Tully. A previous garden on a nearby lot was discontinued when houses were built.
The edge of the lot will be tilled to plant wildflowers and a sign advertising the real estate project will be changed to promote the garden. Vandalism was a concern for the first garden but never was a problem, Trask remembers.
“They said ‘People are going to steal from it; they’re going to mess with it,’ but they didn’t,” Trask said. “If you read about these things — even in tough neighborhoods and tough cities, it’s funny how the city galvanizes to protect it and nurture it. That’s exactly what we saw last time.”
Space for the planned garden will also eventually be developed but isn’t currently being marketed.
Those interested in helping or gardening a plot can meet at the Bladen Street lot on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Soil and material for the beds will be provided, but prospective gardeners can bring gloves, shovels and whatever plants or seeds they want to plant.
Trask expects to have water hooked up at the site within a couple of weeks, but for now gardeners can bring watering cans and fill up at his house nearby, he said.
Basic rules will be laid out and other ideas for the garden will be discussed Saturday — bee hives, anyone?
A problem with community gardens is ongoing participation, especially when the weather gets hot during the summer. Abandoned plots will be turned over to someone willing to participate, Trask said.
Duke Street, which runs adjacent to the planned garden, is part of a city program offering incentives to improve property and build on vacant lots on the street.
Dozens of volunteers worked to landscape a public housing complex and a Beaufort police substation on the street Monday.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
