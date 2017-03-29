Three-acre Seabrook brush fire put homes in danger

Firefighers doused a three-acre Seabrook brush fire around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire off Creekmoor Lane came close enough to endanger nearby homes, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The road is near Delaney Circle off Stuart Point Road.
It took three Burton fire engines, assistance from South Carolina Forestry Commission and more than 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, according to the release. Emergency responders were on scene for over two and a half hours during heavy rain.
The latest fire occurred just over a week after a 10-acre Seabrook fire March 20 that also endangered homes.
There have been more than 20 brush fires with Burton Fire District so far this year, 10 of them in the Grays Hill and Seabrook area, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments