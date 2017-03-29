Jury deliberates in Beaufort child sexual assault trial

A jury began deliberating in the case of a Beaufort man charged with sexually assaulting a child shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Cleveland Young, 52, faces three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11. The victim was 7 years old at the time of the alleged attacks.
While no physical evidence was presented in the case, both Young and the now 10-year-old victim took the stand on Tuesday.
“It’s about who you believe,” Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday during her closing remarks. In addition to the young girl’s statement in court, a video was played of an interview with the girl about the alleged attacks. “That is not a child who was coached,” she argued.
The defense maintained that Young is innocent of the charges.
“This case is rife with reasonable doubts,” Young’s attorney Jared Newman said in his closing statement. He questioned whether the timing of the allegations had anything to do with Young’s falling out with the victim’s grandmother around the same time.
This story will be updated.
