Looking for some free legal advice? Check these sessions out

The South Carolina Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor two free legal clinics in Beaufort County in April.
The schedule is as follows:
▪ 1 p.m. on April 7 at the Burton Wells Senior Center, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, Beaufort: Landlord and tenant law issues, presented by Eric Erickson.
5:30 p.m. on April 10 at the St. Helena Island Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena Island: Wills, estates and probate issues, presented by James Grimsley.
The format of the events typically consists of an overview followed by a question and answer session, a program news release said.
For more information, contact the program office at 803-799-6653, ext. 158.
