District 3 school board race too close to call

The race to fill the Beaufort County’s school board vacancy in District 3 is destined to go down to the wire, as a mere five votes separated the two leading vote-getters Tuesday night with only provisional and challenged ballots yet to be counted.
With 13 of the district’s 14 precincts reporting, retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls held a 339-334 edge over St. Helena businessman William Smith. Former board chairman Fred Washington Jr. was a distant third with 198 votes, followed by mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter.
The 14th precinct is the provisional vote, which election officials said will be counted on Thursday. A total of 937 ballots were cast Tuesday, representing 10.1 percent of the district’s eligible voters.
The winner will take the seat left open by Michael Rivers, who stepped aside in December after he was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives.
District 3 is comprised of Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island and parts of Beaufort. There is no requirement for the top vote-getter to receive more than 50 percent of the ballots cast.
Neither Gregory-Smalls nor Smith has held public office before, though Smith was a County Council candidate during last November’s election. York Glover won the County Council seat.
Gregory-Smalls spent 32 1/2 years as a Beaufort County teacher and administrator, including 10 years as assistant principal at St. Helena Elementary. It was during that stretch in the 1990s, she said, that the school went from being one of the district’s lowest performers to one of its best.
She has put closing the achievement gap atop the list of her priorities, along with further embracing technology as a way to improve graduates’ potential career paths.
Smith, who owns Smith Security LLC and works for the Dore Law Firm, emphasized transparency in his responses to a questionnaire from Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, a local advocacy group.
He also supports greater diversity among teachers and administrators, along with professional development “so that they are better prepared to work with all students.”
The District 3 seat will be the fourth to turn over in a little more than a year, after David Striebinger won a special District 2 election and Patricia Felton-Montgomery — now the board’s chairwoman — and Christina Gwozdz were elected in November.
Though Tuesday’s result won’t tip the balance of power that has split the board between solid supporters of Superintendent Jeff Moss and critics, it could create a scenario where one swing vote could affect a particular issue.
