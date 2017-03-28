Police: Burton woman’s death in Beaufort hotel ‘suspicious’

A 30-year-old Burton woman was found dead in a Beaufort hotel Saturday afternoon in an incident the Beaufort Police Department has deemed “suspicious.”
Sherry Hart, identified by Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, was found shortly before 6 p.m. in a room at the Boundary Street Econo Lodge, according to a police report. An autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause and manner of Hart’s death will not be determined for some time, Youmans said on Tuesday.
Youmans said that information was not yet available about what, if any, injuries Hart sustained, citing the ongoing investigation. It had not yet been determined how long Hart had been dead before she was found.
When asked what was suspicious about Hart’s death, why a health and wellness check was requested, where in the hotel room she was found and if she was alone at the time she was found, police department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able also cited the ongoing investigation in declining to release more information.
Anyone with information can contact Investigaator George Erdel at 843-322-7958.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
