Lady’s Island man started yard work only to find some of his tools had been stolen

A Lady’s Island man was about to start some yard work at his Brickyard Point Road South home Sunday when he noticed several tools missing.
An assortment of nine hand and power tools worth approximately $2,600 was stolen from his garage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The items included a pressure washer, chain saws, leaf blowers and weed cutters.
The victim said he had been out of town for a few days and that a friend had cared for his dogs, according to the report.
All of the items were in the same area of the garage, according to the report. No signs of forced entry were found and nothing left behind appeared to be out of place or broken. The items were stolen between 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
