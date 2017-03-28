CARE election questionnaire: Fred Washington Jr., District 3 school board candidate

Note: Citizens Advocating Responsible Education (CARE) of Beaufort County sent questionnaires to candidates in the March 28 special election for the school board vacancy in District 3. All four responded to CARE’s query and their answers were shared with the Beaufort Gazette.
1. Nepotism has been a controversial topic ever since it was revealed that Superintendent Jeff Moss unilaterally changed the nepotism administrative rule enabling his wife to be hired for a $90,000 a year job as Director of Innovation. Subsequently, the school board adopted a new policy on nepotism that is weaker than what was on the books before. In fact, as it now stands, the Superintendent’s wife could be hired again for a front-office position. What do you think would make for a fair and equitable policy on nepotism?
A. Relative to Beaufort County School District – the current situation should not have been allowed to occur. In my opinion, the Board should have advised the superintendent that the proposed hire would not be appropriate. We must now focus on doing all we can to ensure all our students are learning to their potential.
2. In 2015, more than 200 teachers left the Beaufort County School District. What should the school district do to attract and retain qualified teachers?
A. The District has to be more focused in its recruitment. Recruit teachers who are more likely to be Effective in working with our diverse population of students; provide more appropriate support to help them be Effective in their classroom and community, including cultural based training; increased salary based primarily on Effectiveness in improving student performance/growth.
3. There has been a huge achievement gap between white and black students for the last 15 years. What remedies would you advocate to close the gap that have not been tried before?
A. The District must first commit to continue past/existing remedies that do work (sustainability) – such as expansion and coordination of early childhood education and Extended Summer Learning for targeted students. A part of what we need now is a more concerted and collaborative effort working with local, state and federal governmental, private and non-profit entities. Beaufort County has a plethora of organizations that serve at-risk children and their families. Working in concert, we must encourage them to, in some cases, reform their messages and encounters to include researched based proven good parenting practices that enhance early brain and behavioral development. Systemic change is required for us to close the gap in any sustainable way. A lot of this does not require new money, but a new way of “doing business.”
4. Should the performing arts center at Whale Branch Early College High School be funded by “8 percent money” or be included in a referendum to taxpayers?
A. The commitment (and I believe there was one by previous Boards) to provide a Performing Arts Center (PAC) should be kept. A careful examination of the District’s finances should be conducted and when funds are identified within our existing capacity that will not adversely impact our bond rating, then an appropriate sized PAC should be built. Once this is done the Board needs to establish a Policy/guidance on what facilities will be provided at each level of schools (Pre-K to Elem; Middle and High) in the District.
5. If elected to the school board, what would be your top three priorities?
A. First: Working together to ensure we are meeting the needs of every student to realize their learning/development potential.
Second: Work with the community to help us become a Sustainable Effective District when it comes to all students realizing their learning potential.
Third: Working with the Board to become a unified progressive body in exercising its role and responsibilities.
6. The modification of the nepotism policy by the superintendent to facilitate the hiring of his wife was initially responsible for the lack of public trust in the Beaufort County School District. The subsequent actions of the majority of school board members, including their positive performance appraisals of the superintendent, have continued to fuel mistrust in the school board. How would you propose to “win back” the public’s trust?
A. Work to make sure the role and authority of the Board is clearly understood and functioning appropriately. This would be reflected in future interaction with the superintendent and public. We must demonstrate that the development/progress of all our students is priority one.
7. Would you support the school board hiring its own attorney since attorney Drew Davis is supposed to represent the school district yet he reports directly to Superintendent Jeff Moss? If not, why not?
A. Comparing my last tenure on the Board to what exist now, I would like to have the opportunity to examine how much and the distribution of funds spent on legal services. As a former Board Chair I was accustomed to having some say (on behalf of the full Board) on how some legal dollars were spent. Before adding another attorney to the District’s payroll, I believe we should review what we have now; how well it is working; and determine if it is adequate/appropriate.
8. Two months ago, the Board imposed an illegal, public Censure on a Board member for having publicly disagreed with Board decisions and other board matters. Do you think it’s appropriate for members to speak their mind to the public?
A. I am a believer in the First Amendment. I also believe that when you are a member of a group/body you must be cognizant of the impact your words have on the common purpose(s) the body wants to achieve.
9. Every candidate offers unique experience. How would your experience benefit the school district by serving on the board?
A. Most people look at my prior service on the Board as being beneficial, and it is. But I feel my experience as the former director of the Department of Social Services for Beaufort County and the many boards and commissions I have served on provides me with the unique insights to address problems confronting many of the students and their families that we serve.
10. It appears that a majority of the board members are committed to “business as usual.” If you are a “change” candidate, how would you go about effecting change?
A. Help make sure we play our role and perform our authorized, legal responsibilities – appropriately educating all our students to reach their potential AND maintaining the Public Trust. There are community systemic changes that the Board and Administration must be willing to Influence.
