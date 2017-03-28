CARE election questionnaire: Buryl Garnett Sumpter, District 3 school board candidate

Note: Citizens Advocating Responsible Education (CARE) of Beaufort County sent questionnaires to candidates in Tuesday’s special election for the school board vacancy in District 3. All four responded to CARE’s query and have been shared with the Beaufort Gazette.
1. Nepotism has been a controversial topic ever since it was revealed that Superintendent Jeff Moss unilaterally changed the nepotism administrative rule enabling his wife to be hired for a $90,000 a year job as Director of Innovation. Subsequently, the school board adopted a new policy on nepotism that is weaker than what was on the books before. In fact, as it now stands, the Superintendent’s wife could be hired again for a front-office position. What do you think would make for a fair and equitable policy on nepotism?
A. To avoid “a conflict of interest” the Superintendent or any other district office administrator should not be allowed to have his/her spouse be hired for a district office supervisory position or as a school administrator (i.e. principal/assistant principal).
2. In 2015, more than 200 teachers left the Beaufort County School District. What should the school district do to attract and retain qualified teachers?
A. First the school district should work much closer with school administrators to better understand the specific staffing needs of each school to ensure that the District hires and retains “qualified” teachers, who are not only effective, but who also relate well to our culturally diverse students. Second, recruitment for qualified teachers should start within the County and/or within the State before “heading North” to hire teachers who understand and appreciate cultural diversity, know parents, and are involved in community life.
3. There has been a huge achievement gap between white and black students for the last 15 years. What remedies would you advocate to close the gap that have not been tried before?
A. For the district to hire and retain school administrators and teachers who can effectively teach our black students. Schools need very strong leadership to deal with student behavior in order to create a learning environment where all children can be successful.
4. Should the performing arts center at Whale Branch Early College High School be funded by “8 percent money” or be included in a referendum to taxpayers?
A. The Whale Branch Performing Arts Center is needed especially since there are performing art centers at the other high schools in the district. However, it should not be funded by a referendum to taxpayers. Instead find existing monies to fund the center.
5. If elected to the school board, what would be your top three priorities?
First: To be highly visible and accessible to my constituents.
Second: To regularly attend school board meetings and to cast my vote based on the needs and concerns of my constituents.
Third: To regularly host town hall meetings, at the various schools I serve, to bring together faculty/staff, parents, students, community leaders, the BCEA, and other organizations to work together to achieve success for every student.
6. The modification of the nepotism policy by the superintendent to facilitate the hiring of his wife was initially responsible for the lack of public trust in the Beaufort County School District. The subsequent actions of the majority of school board members, including their positive performance appraisals of the superintendent, have continued to fuel mistrust in the school board. How would you propose to “win back” the public’s trust?
A. To be transparent and accountable to my constituents by being highly accessible in the schools and in the District 3 community and to host town hall meetings where the voices of my constituents are heard and carried back to the school board.
7. Would you support the school board hiring its own attorney since attorney Drew Davis is supposed to represent the school district yet he reports directly to Superintendent Jeff Moss? If not, why not?
A. No, the school board should hire its own attorney, who is an expert in advising the board about policies and laws. Consequently, the attorney works for the board, not the Superintendent who should also work for the board.
8. Two months ago, the Board imposed an illegal, public Censure on a Board member for having publicly disagreed with Board decisions and other board matters. Do you think it’s appropriate for members to speak their mind to the public?
A. It’s important for board members to always speak the truth. In order to gain the trust of your constituents, it is necessary to publicly speak out what is the ‘voice’ of your constituents. That’s what being a servant of the people means, the reason for being a board member.
9. Every candidate offers unique experience. How would your experience benefit the school district by serving on the board?
A. Before being a candidate for the school board, I was actively involved in the community as a volunteer and a substitute teacher throughout the Beaufort County School District. This “in the trenches” experience has given me invaluable insight to better serve on the board. Consequently, I have a wonderful opportunity to speak directly with school board members, faculty/staff, students, and parents sharing with me what works and what needs to change.
10. It appears that a majority of the board members are committed to “business as usual.” If you are a “change” candidate, how would you go about effecting change?
A. First to be accountable, transparent, and highly accessible by providing opportunities for my constituents to voice their concerns, which I am obligated, on their behalf, to take to the board. It is also very important to keep constituents well informed about upcoming issues/matters and then to communicate board decisions by hosting town meetings, attending PTO and other school meetings, community events, and to frequently visit schools (not at election time) but throughout the school year.
