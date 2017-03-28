CARE election questionnaire: William Smith, District 3 school board candidate

Note: Citizens Advocating Responsible Education (CARE) of Beaufort County sent questionnaires to candidates in Tuesday’s special election for the school board vacancy in District 3. All four responded to CARE’s query and have been shared with the Beaufort Gazette.
1. Nepotism has been a controversial topic ever since it was revealed that Superintendent Jeff Moss unilaterally changed the nepotism administrative rule enabling his wife to be hired for a $90,000 a year job as Director of Innovation. Subsequently, the school board adopted a new policy on nepotism that is weaker than what was on the books before. In fact, as it now stands, the Superintendent’s wife could be hired again for a front-office position. What do you think would make for a fair and equitable policy on nepotism?
A. I believe that it needs to be rewritten, even if it goes back to the previous nepotism policy; prior to Superintendent Moss changing it. The policy should be transparent and needs to provide for checks and balances; and avoid an appearance of favoritism based on family relationships.
2. In 2015, more than 200 teachers left the Beaufort County School District. What should the school district do to attract and retain qualified teachers?
A. Treat them as professionals.
3. There has been a huge achievement gap between white and black students for the last 15 years. What remedies would you advocate to close the gap that have not been tried before?
A. Diversify the certified staff in the district so that it mirrors the student population; it is vital for children to have the opportunity to see someone that resembles him or her. Provide professional development on diversity for all certified staff so that they are better prepared to work with all students and ensure that all students learn the basics before moving into more advanced studies.
Provide all schools and students with equal opportunities and materials. The district needs to sponsor graduate courses to help certified teachers to achieve the Read to Succeed teacher endorsement as soon as possible. Have district staff research school districts that have been successful in closing the achievement gap and correspond with and develop working relationships so that we can benefit from their expertise.
4. Should the performing arts center at Whale Branch Early College High School be funded by “8 percent money” or be included in a referendum to taxpayers?
A. The Whale Branch Early College High School was a part of the original bon referendum. It was cut due to delays at the school board and district level. If an entire high school can be built out of 8 percent money, is it too much to ask for this addition using 8 percent money? The taxpayers spoke in 2000 when they approved the original referendum. Since Whale Branch is the only high school without a performing arts center. Research shows that schools that have performing arts programs help increase test scores and achievement levels. All of the other high schools in Beaufort county have performing arts centers. All the other high school students have access to a performing arts center on their campus. Why not Whale Branch?
5. If elected to the school board, what would be your top three priorities?
First: Students.
Second: Bridging the achievement gap.
Third: Transparency.
6. The modification of the nepotism policy by the superintendent to facilitate the hiring of his wife was initially responsible for the lack of public trust in the Beaufort County School District. The subsequent actions of the majority of school board members, including their positive performance appraisals of the superintendent, have continued to fuel mistrust in the school board. How would you propose to “win back” the public’s trust?
A. Transparency.
7. Would you support the school board hiring its own attorney since attorney Drew Davis is supposed to represent the school district yet he reports directly to Superintendent Jeff Moss? If not, why not?
A. No, I do not support hiring an additional attorney at an additional public expense. If there is a problem with who he reports to, have him report to the chairman of the board and the superintendent.
8. Two months ago, the Board imposed an illegal, public Censure on a Board member for having publicly disagreed with Board decisions and other board matters. Do you think it’s appropriate for members to speak their mind to the public?
A. It depends. Transparency is important. The board has an obligation to its employees of confidentiality.
9. Every candidate offers unique experience. How would your experience benefit the school district by serving on the board?
A. I am a servant, of the people, by the people, for the people. My concern is for every child.
10. It appears that a majority of the board members are committed to “business as usual.” If you are a “change” candidate, how would you go about effecting change?
A. Being willing to take a stand and being willing to disagree with business as usual.
