Have documents you need shredded? Head to Beaufort next weekend

Beaufort County will hold a secure document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at the Shanklin Convenience Center, 80 Shanklin Road, Beaufort.
Any types or colors of paper, file folders or envelopes are acceptable. Staples or paper clips do not need to be removed, according to a county news release.
No commercial waste or electronics will be collected at this event.
Materials can be brought in any container or bag and will be emptied into roll carts for immediate shredding, the release said.
All materials will be shredded on site until trucks reach capacity.
For more information contact the Beaufort County Solid Waste and Recycling Division at 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.
