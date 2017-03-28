2 men, one a former track coach, to stand trial on 5 sexual assault charges in Beaufort this week

Two men will go to trial for sexual assault charges in Beaufort County this week.
Cleveland Leroy Young, 52, of Beaufort, is charged with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11. He was arrested on Dec. 1, 2013, according to online court documents. No bond information is available in the documents.
According to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release, Young is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child. His case will be heard in front of Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen.
Tyger Bilondus Ingram, 32, of Lancanster, S.C., is charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct by committing or attempting a lewd act with a minor under the age of 16, according to online court documents. Ingram was arrested and charged the first time Aug. 6, 2015. The second arrest was Feb. 23, 2017.
Ingram was release on a personal recognizance bond in the amount of $100,000 the day after his first arrest, according to court documents. No bond information is available for the second charge.
Ingram is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while in Beaufort County in June 2015, according to the Solicitor’s Office release. At the time, he was an assistant coach with the Columbus Parker Track Club in Lancaster, according to the release. His case will be heard in front of Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments