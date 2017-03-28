Find out how the state could help you with Hurricane Matthew at this local town hall

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office is holding a series of public town halls — including one in Beaufort — to present its Hurricane Matthew action plan.
The local meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Beaufort Campus, Building 12, 921 Ribaut Road, according to a news release from the agency.
The S.C. DRO will oversee $65.3 million in disaster recovery money for 24 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew, the release said.
“The housing focused program will concentrate on the repair and refurbishment of homes based on eligibility and priority need,” according to the release. “...It will focus on serving the most vulnerable citizens, giving priority to those who cannot recover themselves.”
For more information about the town hall events or the S.C. DRO action plan, visit scdr.sc.gov or email contactscdr@scdr.sc.gov.
Special reportClose calls and regrets: Those who didn't evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night
Oct. 21, 2016 Those who didn’t evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night. | READ
Special report10 unsung heroes of Hurricane Matthew
Oct. 28, 2016 Hurricane Matthew battered thousands of buildings and trees and caused widespread power outages and flooding throughout the Lowcountry in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. But the Category 2 storm didn’t dampen the resolve of residents determined to help their neighbors – and complete strangers – who were suffering. | READ
Special report8 lessons from Matthew
Nov. 19, 2016 In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew’s destruction in Beaufort County, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette asked local leaders and others to weigh in on what went well and what could have gone better. Lessons emerged that may better prepare us for when the next hurricane hits. | READ
Comments