Lady’s Island man allegedly beaten by fist wrapped in a dog chain

A Lady’s Island man was beaten in his Cottage Walk Circle home Sunday night, allegedly by an acquaintance who first wrapped a dog chain around his fist.
The victim told deputies he was attacked by a man he knew from Narcotics Anonymous around 10 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report made available Monday morning. The victim had “contusions on (his) head and face” when deputies arrived. No arrests have been made, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday afternoon.
The victim said his attacker had agreed to buy the victim’s truck but instead demanded demanding money and the title to the vehicle, according to the report.
The suspect is described by the victim as a white male with a full beard and brown hair, approximately 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 and about 175 lbs, according to the report.
The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County EMS where he was treated and released, according to the report.
The incident remains under investigation, Bromage said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments