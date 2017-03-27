Beaufort News

March 27, 2017 11:51 AM

Sheriff, coroner to speak out about recent overdoses

By Joan McDonough

Beaufort County officials will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday morning in Beaufort about a recent increase in synthetic opioid overdoses.

Sheriff P.J. Tanner and Coroner Ed Allen will speak at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center on Duke Street at 11 a.m., according to Capt. Bob Bromage.

The Sheriff’s Office has seen an “alarming increase” over the past several months particularly involving synthetic opiates like Fentanyl, the release said.

