March 26, 2017 5:19 PM

Burton firefighters contain gas leak

By Joan McDonough

Burton Fire District firefighters responded to a fuel leak Friday night after a vehicle struck a gas pump at the Oxford BP station at 780 Parris Island Gateway near Cypress Street.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. “to find gas free flowing” from the damaged pump, according to a fire district news release. The leak was stopped, and the spill was contained after over an hour and a half.

The Parris Island Fire Department Hazardous Materials unit responded to help, as did Beaufort County EMS, according to the release.

