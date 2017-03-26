Burton firefighters contain gas leak

Burton Fire District firefighters responded to a fuel leak Friday night after a vehicle struck a gas pump at the Oxford BP station at 780 Parris Island Gateway near Cypress Street.
Firefighters arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. “to find gas free flowing” from the damaged pump, according to a fire district news release. The leak was stopped, and the spill was contained after over an hour and a half.
The Parris Island Fire Department Hazardous Materials unit responded to help, as did Beaufort County EMS, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
