Under where? Police say man hid pot in underpants

Two young men allegedly speeding down Charleston Highway early Friday morning weren’t particularly upfront about what they had in the car.
When a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled the vehicle over for going 69 mph in a 45 mph zone shortly after midnight, he could smell marijuana and saw what appeared to be marijuana “shake” — small pieces of marijuana — sprinkled on the passenger-side floorboard, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. Both men in the vehicle denied having any illegal drugs.
After a search of the car, the deputy found a bag of marijuana that the passenger — the owner of the car — said he had forgotten about, according to the report. The deputy asked if he had any more, and the young man again denied it.
A few minutes later, he was asked again and admitted that he had some loose weed in his underwear, according to the report. . A quick shake of the man’s pants brought the secret stash falling down his pants leg to the ground.
The passenger was charged with simple possession of marijuana, and the driver was given a ticket for driving without a license and a warning for speeding, according to the report.
