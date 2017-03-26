Burton burglar breaks door, steals gaming system

A thief took off with a game console and games from a Joe Frazier Road home in Burton on Thursday.
The owner of the items said he had been out of the house from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m. when the Xbox and two games — Battlefield 1 and Kung Fu Panda — were stolen, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The items are valued at about $400 together.
The owner’s brother said he found the back door forced open, according to the report. A deputy who responded to the scene found that the wood on the door jam was split.
The man didn’t notice the electronics were missing until his son asked where the gaming system had gone later that afternoon.
