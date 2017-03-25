Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

The Dancing With Our Stars benefit was held on March 25, 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort. In the contest, 11 two-person teams of dancers -- one a local notable, the other a person with dance experience -- competed for a judge's choice and people's choice award. In addition, the Lowcountry Dance Center, the Beaufort Academy of Dance, and the Ballet Company of Beaufort Academy of Dance performed. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Children's Home and other CAPA programs. The event was co-sponsored by the Exchange Club of Beaufort and the USCB Center for the Arts. The Judge's Choice award went to Dr. Claude Tolbert and Nicole McGough, while the the People's Choice award went to Tracey Robinson and Topher Maraffi, for raising $12,010.
Jay Karr Staff video

Liz Farrell

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

Randall Royal, MD, with Riverside Women's Care at Bluffton's Medical Campus, talks about delivering two babies 18-hours apart whose parents, roomed next door to each other, chose unconventional names - Romeo and Juliet. Juliet Evangeline Umana, was born at 8:14 a.m. Monday to parents Christiana Shifflet and Allan Umana of Bluffton at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville with Romeo Arcangel Hernandez born at 2:06 p.m. Sunday to parents Morgan and Edwin Hernandez of Beaufort.

Beaufort News

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.

Editor's Choice Videos