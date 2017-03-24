It’s lice season in Beaufort County, and here’s what you should know

Lice.
Itchy yet?
Just talking about the tiny, hair-inhabiting parasites makes Denise Unruh’s scalp crawl.
“It’s the season,” said Unruh, Beaufort County School District’s nursing coordinator. She stood in her office Friday holding a lice memo she’d sent the day before to the district’s nurses. And moments later, a staff member knocked on the door and asked her to check a student’s head for the bugs.
Unruh, who’s in her third year as the district’s lead nurse, said every school reports cases of lice each year. But not outbreaks — and there aren’t any outbreaks at the moment. In fact, addressing lice comprises less than 10 percent of what her and other nurses do on a daily basis.
“(Lice) is not the bulk of our work,” she said. “We have students who are critically and chronically ill, and that takes most of our attention. And it should.”
Still, she understands how frustrating lice is. And the stigma students, parents and school face when a case is reported. And how these factors combine to make lice cases seem more prevalent than they really are.
“Right now we do still have flu in all the schools,” she said, explaining that illnesses such as influenza and bad colds more easily spread through schools than lice.
Lice hits home
Four of Maura Edmond’s children have had lice in the past month.
“If I could, I’d trade for my kids (to have) the stomach flu over this,” Edmond said Friday, half-jokingly.
Three of her children go to Red Cedar Elementary in Bluffton; the fourth goes to Michael C. Riley Elementary. During the course of one week, she spent five hours each gonig through her kids’ hair with a lice comb, looking for the pests and the nits from which they hatch. And all that was after applying an expensive scalp treatment, which took about 15 minutes per child.
And washing loads of laundry and cleaning the house and everything else that comes along with the experience.
Edmond, who says her household is getting back to a “lice-free” state, wishes she would’ve have known how much effort it takes to eradicate the bugs.
Lice in the school
Edmond’s kids have only missed about a day of school each, she said.
If students are discovered to have lice at school, they are sent home, Unruh said. They can come back the next day if they’ve started treatment, and all lice and nits have been removed from their hair.
But if bugs or nits persist, students are sent back home — this is the district’s “no-nit” policy.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Association of School Nurses say no-nit policies should be abandoned, arguing they unnecessarily keep kids out of school.
“Our job is to keep kids in school,” Unruh said. She said it’s difficult to remove every nit, and that if she encounters students who’ve been treating their hair but might have missed a single nit, she’ll remove it, bag it and keep the student in school.
When asked why the district has a no-nit policy despite the AAP and NASN stances, district spokesperson Jim Foster said, “We’re constantly evaluating policy based on new information and science. That could change in the future, but right now we have a no-nit policy.”
The district used to do school-wide head checks, but abandoned the practice.
Unruh recalled a case at Okatie Elementary when the practice was still in place. A case involving three siblings in different grades had her screening 15 classrooms, which took up more than half her day. She found four more cases, which wasn’t necessarily surprising — lice might be found at school, but it may not have originated there.
Kids — and adults — pick up lice from camping, sporting activities, sleepovers, sharing hats, hair ties and combs.
An AAP article cited a study that said “head lice infestations have been shown to have low contagion in classrooms.” A NASN publication said studies have shown “mass screenings” aren’t effective in school communities.
Lice quick facts
According to Unruh, NASN and the AAP, here are a few things to know about lice:
▪ Lice don’t jump or fly. They are transmitted by direct contact.
▪ Lice aren’t a sign of illness, and they don’t carry disease. Anyone can get them, and they actually prefer clean hair.
▪ Schools can’t tell you which children have lice. Health privacy laws prevent them from doing so, and singling out students with lice can lead to stigmitazation.
▪ If you or your child has lice, check everyone in the household and do the following: change and wash pillowcases, sheets and bedding; wash other items that have come into contact with infested persons’ heads; vacuum carpeting and furniture; for items that can’t be washed, place and seal them in a garbage bag; and clean haircare items such as combs and brushes.
▪ Over-the counter medications containing permethrin or pyrethrins can be applied to the scalp and coupled with wet combing with a specialized lice comb. Those medications should be reapplied a week to 10 days later and, if necessary, for a third time.
▪ If lice and nits persist, contact a doctor or pediatrician.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
