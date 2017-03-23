Man suspected in Savannah murder arrested on St. Helena Island

A 58-year-old Columbia man wanted in connection with a 2016 murder in Savannah was arrested on St. Helena Island on Thursday morning.
Kevin Bentley was wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the 2016 death of 16-year-old Altonise Jones, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. The young girl was reported missing on March 21, 2016, and found dead inside the home she shared with her elderly grandmother on West 39th Street.
Bentley was arrested by Savannah police detectives, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. He is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting extradition.
