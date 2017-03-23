How a grand oak tree became an impromptu wedding venue for this Beaufort couple

Millie Boyce offers all undecided couples the same spot for a wedding venue: a grand oak on the bluff off Bay Street in Beaufort.
Sonny Tanksley remembers drawing the same tree on a wall mural as a third-grader at Beaufort Elementary School. He agreed with Boyce, who has officiated weddings in Beaufort for years.
“Not everybody’s going to get married in a church,” she said.
Tanksley and longtime girlfriend, Ivy, were married during a short ceremony on the bluff Thursday attended only by themselves and Ivy’s sister, who snapped photos.
It was lunchtime. Cars passed feet away on Bay Street. A man rolled down his window to holler congratulations.
Sonny and Ivy live near Laurel Bay, have been together 12 years and decided to wed after becoming Christians.
“And now we’re going the Christian thing, by doing it in the eyes of the Lord,” Ivy said.
The ceremony came together in a matter of days.
With apologies to Boyce’s Baptist Church of Beaufort and the city’s other historic sanctuaries, she recommended the base of the tree to tie the knot.
“I call it my tree,” Boyce said. “I’ve called it that for many years.”
Sonny and Ivy can’t take a honeymoon right way, because of the work managing vacation rentals in Palmetto Bluff. But they plan a cruise at the end of the year.
Maybe to Jamaica or Belize.
“We’re just going to enjoy or golden years together,” Ivy said.
