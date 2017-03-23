They see you! Here’s how Beaufort police are watching downtown

From his laptop computer this week, Beaufort Police Master Sgt. George Erdel zoomed one of the city’s new cameras tight on the license plate of a blue sports car in the marina parking lot.
The letters and numbers were crystal clear.
Criminals beware: The city says its 14 new surveillance cameras covering several blocks downtown make Beaufort safer. The cameras span from Charles Street to Carteret Street and see key intersections and Henry. C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
The $71,500 project was paid for by tax money generated by overnight stays and the city’s general fund.
The cameras are similar to the 22 cameras installed in Old Town Bluffton in 2015.
“Their cameras were instrumental in them solving a murder,” Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy said in reference to an arrest made last year in the shooting death of Jon Kinlaw on May River Road. “So (they have) good capability.”
Police can use the video as evidence in court cases and to monitor crowds during events like the Beaufort Water Festival.
Police will be watching from their Water Festival trailer in July, Clancy said.
Erdel and Clancy demonstrated the new system this week for City Council.
In addition to the close look at the Ford Mustang, the cameras panned the parking lot, watched traffic traveling Bay Street and the intersection at Carteret and Bay.
Officers won’t monitor live footage. But when a crime is reported, they will be able to go to the tape.
Video will be stored for 10 days before being deleted.
Clancy and Deputy Chief Dale McDorman can watch from their phones. Supervisors will be able to access the video in their cars.
The cameras could aid in prosecuting and deterring vandalism in Waterfront Park. Park benches, tables, trash cans and bricks have been stolen recently and some items found thrown into Beaufort River.
The playground has also been a target of vandalism.
Clancy said the 10 days storage time should be enough and is similar to other departments.
There were 187 police reports recorded on Bay street during the past fiscal year. Police recorded 67 reports in Waterfront Park,
“Our downtown area is popular with residents and visitors,” city manager Bill Prokop said in a news release. “And we want to do everything we can to ensure everyone stays safe.”
