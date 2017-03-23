Got pets? These rabies clinics can help you avoid the real March madness

A series of low-cost rabies clinics will be offered throughout Beaufort County in April. Cost for the shots will vary by location but won’t exceed $10 per pet.
In northern Beaufort County
April 1
8 a.m.-10 a.m., Mossy Oaks Fire Station; 2519 Mossy Oaks Road, Beaufort
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Beaufort County Animal Shelter Spay Neuter Alliance Clinic; 23 Shelter Church Road, Beaufort
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Bargain Builders Battery; 481 Parris Island Gateway # D, Beaufort
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Custom K-9; 128 Castle Rock Road, Beaufort
12:00 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Grays Hill Fire Station; 14 Bruce K Smalls Dr., Beaufort
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Dollar General; 180 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Lobeco Fire Station; 66 Keans Neck Road, Seabrook
2:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Sheldon Fire Station; 5 Fire Station Lane, Sheldon
April 8
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Battery Creek Vet Hospital; 14 Savannah Hwy, State 14, Beaufort
April 9
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Port Royal Vet Hospital; 1502 Paris Ave., Port Royal
April 22
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Battery Creek Vet Hospital; 14 Savannah Hwy, State 14, Beaufort
April 29
10 a.m.-11 a.m. Custom K-9; 128 Castle Rock Road, Beaufort
12:30p.m.-1:30p.m. Dollar General; 180 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island
In southern Beaufort County
April 1
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Plantation Animal Hospital; 105 B Dillon Road, Hilton Head
3:30p.m. - 4:30p.m. Advanced Auto; 1180 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
April 29
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Advanced Auto; 1180 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
