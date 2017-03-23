Beaufort News

March 23, 2017 8:42 AM

Beaufort County library cardholders get free ReferenceUSA database access

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Library system is now providing cardholders free access to ReferenceUSA.

ReferenceUSA’s database can help users find jobs and business opportunities, locate companies, research business executives, view historical market trends, track down addresses and phone numbers, and discover news articles, according to a library news release.

Cardholders can access this information using their library account numbers, the release said.

Visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org/reference-usa to get started.

Library cards are available for free to Beaufort County residents and property owners. For more information about the public library system, visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org.

