March 23, 2017 8:36 AM

#LoveBeaufortCounty photo contest announces new springtime theme

Staff reports

Beaufort County’s ongoing photography contest has a new springtime theme: “Gardens, Gates and Bloom.”

Submissions for the contest, called #LoveBeaufortCounty, will be accepted through April 10, according to a county news release.

To enter, follow these steps:

▪ Take a photo that illustrates the unique beauty of Beaufort County using the theme.

▪ Like or follow Beaufort County on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

▪ Upload your photo to one of those social media platforms and include the hashtag #LoveBeaufortCounty.

A panel of county staff will rank the photos, and the highest ranked photos will be featured on the Beaufort County’s Instagram page and website, according to the release.

