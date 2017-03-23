LoveBeaufortCounty photo contest announces new springtime theme

Beaufort County’s ongoing photography contest has a new springtime theme: “Gardens, Gates and Bloom.”
Submissions for the contest, called #LoveBeaufortCounty, will be accepted through April 10, according to a county news release.
To enter, follow these steps:
▪ Take a photo that illustrates the unique beauty of Beaufort County using the theme.
▪ Like or follow Beaufort County on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
▪ Upload your photo to one of those social media platforms and include the hashtag #LoveBeaufortCounty.
A panel of county staff will rank the photos, and the highest ranked photos will be featured on the Beaufort County’s Instagram page and website, according to the release.
