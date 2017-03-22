Update: Both Broad River Bridge crashes cleared

Two early morning crashes on S.C. 170 were cleared and traffic was moving normally shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
A 6:30 a.m. crash on the bridge and an 8 a.m. crash at the intersection with Savannah Highway - at the foot of the bridge - snarled traffic for morning commuters, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information webpage. No details are available for the first crash and no injuries were reported for the second crash.
Traffic cameras showed heavy back up at the bridge coming from Lemon Island that has now resumed a normal pace.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
