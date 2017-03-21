New York man charged with kidnapping after Burton incident

A New York City man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a man at knife point in Burton around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Mengnong Yang, 38, also faces two charges of receiving stolen goods and a single charge of resisting arrest, according to online Beaufort County court and detention center records. The Sheriff’s Office incident report was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Yang was is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center after bond was denied on the kidnapping charge on Tuesday, according to online Beaufort County court and detention center records.
Yang allegedly stole a laptop and cash from a Polk Village home and then got a ride with someone to the Greyhound bus station on Trask Parkway in Burton, Capt. Bob Bromage of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.
When the driver attempted to drop Yang off at the bus station, Yang allegedly held the driver at knife point and ordered him to keep driving. The driver was not harmed and nothing was stolen from him.
Yang was dropped off near the intersection of Trask Parkway and Poppy Hill Road, Bromage said. The driver then called a friend to make the 911 call due to a language barrier.
Sheriff’s Office deputies found Yang shortly thereafter on Trask Parkway.
