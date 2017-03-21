Should more property be open to commercial development near Lady’s Island Wal-Mart?

Lady’s Island property owners want to open their land to the possibility of more development near a new Wal-Mart but face a potential road block.
Owners of five pieces of property adjacent to Wal-Mart off Sea Island Parkway have asked to be brought into the city and zoned for commercial development from the county’s current rural zoning. City Council will consider the requests during a workshop Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Beaufort has annexed property along Sea Island Parkway and can grow as far east as Chowan Creek Bridge under established boundaries. But northern Beaufort County planning officials have considered a moratorium on adding new commercial property east of Wal-Mart as Lady’s Island transitions to more rural St. Helena.
The Wal-Mart development, a planned new Taco Bell and Harris Teeter and several new housing developments in the community have prompted several planning efforts. Those efforts include a city traffic study, a Beaufort County plan and grassroots citizen planning from the Sea Island Corridor Coalition and Coastal Conservation League.
