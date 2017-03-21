Beaufort News

March 21, 2017 9:49 AM

Marines and sailors will face off on Parris Island on Friday. Here’s why

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Marines and sailors from northern Beaufort County bases will face off in a team competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Friday.

Five-member teams will compete in nine different events, including shooting, evacuating casualties from an obstacle course, water rescue, rappelling, M-16 assembly and navigation. The squad competitions help promote camaraderie, a Marine Corps news release said.

