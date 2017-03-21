Burton firefighters battle two brush fires within hours

The Burton Fire District put out two separate brush fires Monday that threatened to spread to nearby homes.
There were no injuries reported and no damages reported to any structures, according to a district news release.
The first fire was just after 7:15 a.m. near Delaney Circle off Stuart Point Road, according to the release. The fire had spread to about 10 acres and took three Burton fire engines, help from MCAS Beaufort and South Carolina Forestry Commission and over 1,000 gallons of water to extinguish. The fire was contained in just over an hour and a half. It is now under investigation, according to the release.
The second fire began shortly after noon on Big John Road near Robert Smalls Parkway, according to the release. It spread over less than a quarter of an acre, the release said. Two Burton engines put the fire out, the release said. That fire is also under investigation, the release said.
There have been 14 brush fires within Burton Fire District so far in 2017, according to the release.
Check local burn ordinances before burning.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
