The doll that survived the Holocaust

Diny K. Adkins, talks about her doll, Aneke Pop, who helped her to survive her time in hiding before it was taken from her at a concentration camp. But thankfully, this story has a happy ending.
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.

On St. Helena Island, how to fight frost on the strawberries

Davis Dempsey, of Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island, said the family farm has been unusually active the past few weeks with locals picking their own strawberries. That's generally not the case for February and March, but the unseasonably warm winter has yielded a bounty, maybe even a record crop, he said. With temperatures in the 30s this day, the farm was closed March 15, 2017, but Dempsey ventured out to explain his plan to avoid crop damage during the expected overnight freeze. It didn't involve covering the plants, but would require a very early wake-up time.

Take a sneak a peek at this house on the Beaufort Architects Tour

The Historic Beaufort Foundation's Architect's Tour on March 18, 2017 will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry, at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architecture and Planning. For ticket information, call 843-379-3331, or go to www.historicbeaufort.org/shop.

Forest fire in Hardeeville Friday

A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278. We were on scene as workers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped build a fire line around the blaze.

