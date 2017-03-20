Spanish Moss Trail thieves rode off with a man’s clothes, police say

A young man on a bicycle was robbed of his clothes on the Spanish Moss Trail shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Two men allegedly stole the 18-year-old victim’s shirt and pants and escaped on bicycles, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Monday.
The victim was not injured and was not threatened with words or weapons, Able said. In fact, the victim told police he and the suspects did not speak to each other at all. “The victim alleges the two unknown subjects removed his clothing,” she said.
The suspects are believed to men who are about 6-foot-2, Able said. No other physical description was available.
