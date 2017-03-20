Shots fired at moving vehicle in Burton ‘sounded like firecrackers’

A Burton man was shot at — but uninjured — early Sunday as he drove through the intersection of Bruce K. Smalls Drive and Carolina Avenue.
The victim said a car was following him as he drove north on Trask Parkway and then onto Bruce K. Smalls around 4:20 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report made available Monday morning.
The gun shots “sounded like firecrackers” and caused damages to the victim’s vehicle that were “consistent with the unknown suspect attempting to shoot at the driver of the vehicle,” according to the report. Deputies found “several .40 caliber shell casings” at the intersection.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information can contact Staff Sgt. Adam Zsamar at 843-255-3408 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
