Burton Fire District hires two military veterans as new recruits

Two new firefighters are trained and ready to get to work with Burton Fire District.
United States Marine Corps veterans Andrew Gatlin and Charles Wilson graduated from the 10-week fire academy course at Bluffton Township Fire District’s training facility on Friday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Both firefighters graduated with top honors.
Wilson was awarded with the Brotherhood Award for having the “greatest teamwork and leadership qualities” and had the highest graduating grade among his classmates, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments