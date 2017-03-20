Lady’s Island golf ball vandals cause almost $5K in damages

A dozen Lady’s Island residents woke up to golf balls littering their front yards and dents marring their vehicles Sunday after a “rash of vandalism” in the area on Saturday night.
The incidents were first reported on line Sunday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports made available Monday offered more details.
One glass storm door of a home was shattered and 12 vehicles had dents, smashed or golf-ball sized holes in their windows and scuff marks, according to 12 separate Sheriff’s Office reports.
The vandalism took place on seven streets, mainly in the Pleasant Point and Telfair areas, according to the reports. In total, vandals caused an estimated $4,350 in damages. Two of the reports did not include an estimated amount of damage.
Here’s the breakdown:
▪ Four vehicles were damaged on Tuscarora Avenue.
▪ One vehicle was damaged on Pleasant Point Drive.
▪ Two vehicles were damaged on Telfair Drive.
▪ Two vehicles were damaged on Brickyard Point Road South.
▪ Two vehicles were damaged on Laughing Gull Drive.
▪ One vehicle was damaged on Gadwall Drive West.
▪ One glass storm door of a home was damaged on Wildwood Lane.
An investigation is ongoing, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information about the vandalism can call 843-524-2777.
