United Way of the Lowcountry announces 2017 Woman of the Year

The United Way of the Lowcountry's Women United announced Connie Hipp as the 2017 Woman of the Year earlier this month.
Hipp’s volunteerism spans decades in Beaufort. She directed and managed the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Beaufort Program, serves on the Board of Directors for The Boys and Girls Club of Northern Beaufort County and is active in her church at the Parish Church of St. Helena. She also spent many years serving on the Board of Directors for Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse and has been a longtime volunteer with the Child Abuse Prevention Association
“Connie's lifetime of leadership and her giving spirit has inspired many in our community to get involved in worthy causes and do their part to make our community a better place,” said Katie Phifer, Women United Steering Committee Chair. “Connie has touched many lives over the years and we are proud to honor her as this year's Woman of the Year.”
Hipp was among several Woman of the Year finalists that included Dorothy Law, Donnie Beer and Jonnie Haldt.
To learn more about Women United, contact Jaime Dailey-Vergara at 843-982-3040.
