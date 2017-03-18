Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Take a sneak a peek at this house on the Beaufort Architects Tour

The Historic Beaufort Foundation's Architect's Tour on March 18, 2017 will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry, at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architecture and Planning. For ticket information, call 843-379-3331, or go to www.historicbeaufort.org/shop.

Forest fire in Hardeeville Friday

A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278. We were on scene as workers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped build a fire line around the blaze.

Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest

In a conversation with reporter Wade Livingston on March 9, 2017, Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner said that in no way did his office try to stop a planned protest by a local group next week, calling that suggestion "ridiculous." Lowcountry Indivisible is planning to protest Tanner’s desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement task force known as 287(g), which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law — including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally — under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.

A dark blanket of sorrow

Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.

