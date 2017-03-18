Clyburn leads dedication of Reconstruction Era monument

Davis Dempsey, of Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island, said the family farm has been unusually active the past few weeks with locals picking their own strawberries. That's generally not the case for February and March, but the unseasonably warm winter has yielded a bounty, maybe even a record crop, he said. With temperatures in the 30s this day, the farm was closed March 15, 2017, but Dempsey ventured out to explain his plan to avoid crop damage during the expected overnight freeze. It didn't involve covering the plants, but would require a very early wake-up time.