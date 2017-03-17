Live or work near MCAS Beaufort? You will want to be at this meeting

Those with property near Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and its flight patterns might want to attend a meeting Monday in Beaufort.
The meeting will present results of a year-long project to implement recommendations for land use around Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Beaufort City Hall.
A consultant who worked on the project will present results and a plan for public outreach and new zoning for areas in the city, Beaufort County and the town of Port Royal related to the growing F-35B program.
Zoning maps will be given to elected officials for adoption in each jurisdiction.
Tyson Smith, the consultant from White & Smith Planning and Law Group, will also provide an update about a program related to the transfer of development rights.
The presentation will also include information about an agreement between the county and Beaufort County Open land Trust and the process for awarding state grant money to buy conservation easements near MCAS Beaufort.
